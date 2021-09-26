Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan Sells 2,800 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $17,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

