Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $237.50, but opened at $229.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $230.39, with a volume of 30,116 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $3,748,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

