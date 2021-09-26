CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $6,728.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

