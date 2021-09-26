Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,016 shares of company stock valued at $58,119,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $343.21 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $234.03 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

