Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.16 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $204.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

