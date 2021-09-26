Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

