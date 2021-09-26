Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 222,261 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 955.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 944.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,042,000 after buying an additional 3,600,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,661,000 after buying an additional 2,966,726 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 143.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

