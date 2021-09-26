Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,742 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $143.00 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $124.62 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $144.03.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

