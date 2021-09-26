Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,795,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

