Compass (NYSE:COMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.44.

COMP opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Compass has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

