Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 61,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Centennial Resource Development worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

