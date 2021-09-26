Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Arcus Biosciences worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.