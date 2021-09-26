Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 169,667 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 169,667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.