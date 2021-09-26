Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Humana by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Humana by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Humana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.63.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.