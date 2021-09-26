ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

