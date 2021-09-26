Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.39.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 76.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,431,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.62. 623,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.46. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

