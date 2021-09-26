Constitution Capital LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.5% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 310,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,007 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 17.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 163,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 37,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $352.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.99. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

