Constitution Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

