Contrasting Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -32.51% 18.65% 5.23% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13%

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 19 0 2.83 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Ovintiv pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.34 -$6.10 billion $0.35 89.06 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 13.35 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

