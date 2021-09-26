Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Cortex has a total market cap of $38.84 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,893,262 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

