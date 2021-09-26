Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $152.00 at Truist Securities

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $159.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $24,826,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

