Credit Suisse Group Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $367.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $360.00 to $367.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

NYSE MTN opened at $351.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.18. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $208.72 and a one year high of $352.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $104,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

