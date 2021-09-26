Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

