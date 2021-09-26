Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.81.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $196.78 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

