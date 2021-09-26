Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 1,234.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 120,388 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 72.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 58,848 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

