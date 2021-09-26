Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,321 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 3,300,160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 76,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

