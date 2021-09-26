Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

