Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 933 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.93 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.