Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $81.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

