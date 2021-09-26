Critical Comparison: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 1.87 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -14.97 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.66 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -15.40% -16.57% -10.74% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aspen Group and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspen Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.76%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.33%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

