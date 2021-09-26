Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $152.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock worth $5,080,373. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

