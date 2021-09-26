Crowns (CWS) Price Reaches $4.82 on Top Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and $1.10 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00011167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00131347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00042692 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,128,751 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

