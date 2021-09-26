CryptoTycoon (CTT) Price Down 45.6% This Week

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $316,708.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for $16.51 or 0.00038204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00130940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044037 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 936,959 coins and its circulating supply is 94,801 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

