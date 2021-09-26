Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00005441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $999.20 million and approximately $269.40 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00056612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00130603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

