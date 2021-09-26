cVault.finance Price Reaches $12,423.68 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $12,423.68 or 0.28667786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $124.24 million and approximately $61,755.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00131231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043359 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.