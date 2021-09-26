Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 141,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 77,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $241.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.97 and a 200-day moving average of $229.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.