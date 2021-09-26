Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cytokinetics worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 256.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 260,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,581 shares of company stock valued at $985,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $33.13 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

