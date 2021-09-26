D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Reduced by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. 2,061,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,094. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

