Damian Banks Buys 70,000 Shares of RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Stock

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) insider Damian Banks acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,230.00 ($14,450.00).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Damian Banks bought 88,000 shares of RPM Automotive Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$28,512.00 ($20,365.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37.

RPM Automotive Group Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale distribution, and retail of tires, and parts and accessories for transport industry in Australia. It operates through Motorsport; Repairs and Roadside; Wheels and Tyres; and Performance & Accessories segments. The company offers specialized motorsport and automotive accessories; manufactures and sells motorsport racing suits; operates a Carline license for auto repair workshops; and provides roadside assistance services for tire repair and replacement.

