DAOstack 24-Hour Volume Reaches $68,184.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $68,184.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,508.43 or 1.00016779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006760 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002383 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

