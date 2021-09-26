Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading Down 23.7% This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $34,997.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

