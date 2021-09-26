Depth Token Trading 40.7% Lower Over Last Week (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Depth Token has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $74,148.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Depth Token has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare,

Depth Token Coin Trading

