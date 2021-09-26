Desjardins Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

SAPIF stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. Saputo has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

