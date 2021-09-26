Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Seagen worth $61,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $161.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

