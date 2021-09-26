Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $57,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

