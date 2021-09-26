Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $64,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,301 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

NYSE ZBH opened at $151.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

