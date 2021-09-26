Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 126,708 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of The Carlyle Group worth $70,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of CG opened at $48.31 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

