Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,273,184 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,711,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $63,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.