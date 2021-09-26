Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 30.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.