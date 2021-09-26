Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.24 ($27.34).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.45 ($20.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.33. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.